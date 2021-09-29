Jersey refuses licences to 75 French fishing boats
- Published
Jersey has refused fishing licences to 75 French fishing vessels to access its waters from 29 October.
Licences have been offered to 64 vessels which applied to fish in the Channel Island's waters.
Temporary licences for 31 vessels which need to provide further evidence of previous fishing have also been offered by the Government of Jersey.
The arrangement follows a dispute which saw French boats blockading St Helier harbour in protest in May.
Licences had previously been offered to 47 vessels earlier in the year, taking the total number of fully licensed boats to 111.
The licensing system has been introduced as a result of the post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed between the UK and EU.
Under the TCA access to Jersey's waters is predicated on being able to demonstrate evidence of having fished there in the past.
All unlicensed vessels must stop fishing in Jersey waters from 29 October.
Licence conditions regarding how many days at sea vessels can operate and what gear they can use remain suspended while negotiations continue, the government explained.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.