Lowest number of deaths recorded in Jersey since 2014
Jersey has recorded the lowest number of annual deaths since 2014.
In 2020, 750 residents died, with cancer and circulatory system diseases being the main causes, according to the Annual Mortality Report.
People who died with Covid-19 made up 7% of the total, the report said.
Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said in the island "Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death".
He said: "The decrease in number of deaths from illnesses and diseases other than Covid-19 could have been a result of shielding and keeping our vulnerable at home through lockdowns and restricting movement within the community.
"GPs worked closely with vulnerable islanders at the start of the pandemic to monitor health and ensure they were keeping well.
"The past year has been difficult for all islanders and we must continue to keep each other safe as we adapt to life alongside Covid-19," he added.
The report outlines:
- Circulatory system diseases and cancers accounted for 60% of deaths
- Average age at death was 79 years, it was 67 years in 1960
- Dementia and Alzheimer's disease accounted for 7% of deaths, it was 13% in 2019
- 390 deaths were male, and 360 deaths were female
- Covid-19 was recorded as the underlying cause for 49 deaths and was mentioned on 55 death certificates
- 55% of Covid-19 deaths occurred in hospital
