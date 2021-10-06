Jersey hospital debate asked to weigh 'value versus cost'
Jersey's politicians should support a new hospital on a basis of value rather than cost, the States has been told.
The States is being asked to approve spending more than £800m on the facility at Overdale.
Concerns have been raised about the amount of money, with some saying the budget could be reduced by about £250m and it should be a "reasonable price".
Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham told the States the facility would provide value "to save more lives".
Planning approval for the construction of the new facility, at the existing hospital site, was granted in November.
'Still questions'
The budget has yet to be agreed, with funding plans of £804m being debated by the States Assembly.
The Future Hospital Review Scrutiny Panel said the budget could be reduced by hundreds of millions of pounds, and members put forward a debate amendment saying the project should be capped at £550m.
Panel leader Senator Kristine Moore told the debate the purpose of the amendment was "not to stop this project ... we all want to deliver a hospital, and in good time".
She said: "It is simply to put this project back on track as it is off the rails. This amendment provides a pragmatic solution - it enables the island to build a hospital, but to build it at a reasonable price."
But Mr Farnham told States members they should not just debate the cost.
He said it was the "sort of value that will provide better privacy, the sort of value that will provide dignity, the sort of value that will provide better to care for our patients, the visitors and staff.
"Perhaps most importantly of all, it will be the sort of value that will enable us to save more lives."
If the budget is approved, the hospital could be open by 2026.
