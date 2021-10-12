Some Covid measures in Jersey schools to end
- Published
Some Covid-19 measures in schools are being relaxed following a drop in cases, the Government of Jersey has announced.
From Wednesday, children who are a direct contact of a case will no longer have to leave class or nursery.
They will still be able to attend as long as they get a PCR test within three days of being identified.
Performances, shows and events will be permitted, if schools have appropriate measures to mitigate transmission.
'Music, dance, drama'
Nearly 15,000 lateral flow tests have been completed by secondary school students and staff since September.
These have allowed early identification of over 20 cases and helped "proactively to limit the spread within schools", the government said.
Children and Education Minister, Scott Wickenden, said cases within schools have remained low over the last four weeks, with a daily average in single figures.
He added this was a "dramatic drop" compared to case numbers at the end of term in July.
Deputy Wickenden added: "I am also delighted to announce that school performances, which are an integral part of school life and education, giving children and young people opportunities to participate in activities such as music, dance and drama, can go ahead."
