Jersey Electricity prices set to rise by 4%
Electricity bills will be rising by 4% from next year.
The change, which will add about 80p per week on average, is in response to increases in European electricity prices.
Jersey Electricity delayed bringing in charges last year, at a cost of £1m.
Jersey Electricity's CEO said islanders had been "greatly shielded from the worst effects of this current period of unprecedented energy market volatility".
"This affords Jersey important shorter-term protection so the impact on our customers is not as pronounced as seen elsewhere," said Chris Ambler.
The rise, which is slightly above the 3.5% inflation rate in Jersey, will come into place from 1 January.
This is the fourth time prices have risen in Jersey in seven years and the first increase for 15 months.
Jersey Electricity deferred its planned 2.5% rise in April 2020 by six months to help those affected financially by the pandemic.
In comparison, Ofgem, the UK energy regulator raised its price cap by 12% from 1 October, following a 9% rise in April 2021.
