Jersey police officer sex attack suspect released on bail
- Published
A police officer who was arrested after an alleged sex attack outside a pub has been released on bail.
Jersey Police said a serious sexual assault was reported near the Trafalgar in St Aubin at about 22:15 BST on 9 October.
A 48-year-old man, a serving police officer who was off duty at the time, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of committing a sexual offence.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the alleged attack to come forward.
Jersey Police said it was looking for "two men who were seen on CCTV talking to an Honorary police officer outside the Trafalgar pub ... about some concerns they had".
It added: "These people are not suspected of any wrongdoing and are not involved in the incident we are investigating.
"We believe they could help with our enquiries and would ask them to contact us as soon as possible."
One of the men was wearing dark trousers, a white top and white shoes, thought to be trainers.
The other man was wearing a dark top, blue shorts with white stripes down the side and distinctive bright red or orange trainers.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.