Man arrested after woman stabbed in St Helier
A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman in her 40s was found with stab wounds.
Police were called at about 16:22 BST on Sunday to reports of a stabbing in Valley Road, St Helier.
The woman was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics, where she remains.
Police said authorised firearms officers attended and Taser was deployed twice on the man who was arrested.
Officers said the man and woman knew each other.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but are urging anyone with information to come forward.
The arrested man remains in police custody.
The victim's next of kin have been made aware of the situation and are receiving support from specialist officers.
