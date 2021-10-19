'Culture of sexual harassment' across Jersey schools
Sexual harassment in schools in Jersey must be better investigated and addressed, a report has concluded.
The independent review followed sexual abuse and harassment allegations from Jersey College for Girls (JCG) students about boys at Victoria College.
Safeguarding experts said anonymous testimony from JCG girls had "implications for the culture" at all the island's schools.
JCG said its students had called out "normalised sexual harassment".
Victoria College said it was "acting immediately" to develop a "positive culture of kindness".
One JCG student said harassment was a "daily experience" when walking to shared facilities at the fee-paying schools.
She said: "You couldn't avoid it. I rarely walk that way anymore because of this."
The review was conducted by Jersey's Safeguarding Partnership Board, after the allegations emerged in June from 68 anonymous students, citing examples of "misogyny, sexism and sexual abuse".
The testimony from surveys conducted in March recorded "many instances of sexual harassment" and a "small number" of unwanted sexual advances and potentially sexual assault, it said.
The report explained: "The issues raised through the testimonies had implications for the culture in schools, not only at JCG and Victoria College, but for all schools in Jersey."
It highlighted how senior leaders were "shocked by the nature and prevalence of sexual harassment and abuse", adding the schools "responded proactively and took seriously the concerning issues highlighted".
However, the review said the schools should have sought advice earlier and there was a "significant delay" in involving police and education authorities.
It recommended the Government of Jersey's Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department work to understand the prevalence of harassment and abuse in schools better and improve its responses and support to them.
The review also highlighted the need for further guidance, training and intelligence gathering procedures for safeguarding issues in schools.
'Support our students'
JCG said: "Our students called out cultures of normalised everyday sexual harassment and sought to show that 'banter' is not harmless but the foundation of a culture in which children get hurt and are at risk of harm."
Chairwoman of governors Louise Read said the review "confirms the bravery" of their students and the supportive response from leadership.
"The report also provides important learning points which we fully accept so that we are even better placed to support our students in future," she added.
Children and education minister Scott Wickenden thanked the students for their courage in sharing their stories.
He added the review would help keep children safe and the government develop guidance and responses to "tackle this together".
Deputy Wickenden said: "It also highlights there is a real need to address cultural issues of sexual harassment and abuse across society."
'Kind and considerate'
Gareth Hughes, head teacher of Victoria College told BBC Radio Jersey that as soon as the issues were raised, the college "acted immediately".
"I wouldn't be human, and a good school leader if I didn't feel disappointed in the allegations that were raised," he said.
"The senior leadership teams across both schools have been in discussions since day one to make sure a light was shined on these issues, we weren't going to shy away from them we were going to walk towards these problems and deal with them.
"The vast majority of our boys are kind and considerate to other people. We want to make sure that these behaviours are rewarded.
"Where we do see issues and behaviours that are not right, [we aim to] address those swiftly, that we help educate those boys as to why it's a problem, so those issues become a thing of the past."
