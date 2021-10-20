Public consultation on new Jersey hospital designs to close
A public consultation on the latest designs for a new hospital is set to end on Friday.
Jersey politicians approved a £804.5m budget for the facility earlier in October, while plans for a scaled down building were released in September.
The latest designs considered feedback from the public and key stakeholders, the Government of Jersey said.
A planning application to build on the site of the existing Overdale hospital is due to be submitted in November.
More than 8,500 visits to virtual exhibitions on the project's website, where people can view the latest designs and leave their comments, have been made, the government said.
People have until Friday to submit their feedback on the designs ahead of the planning process.
Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group Senator Lyndon Farnham said: "Extensive community engagement has helped to design a modern and flexible hospital, and adjacent health campus, which will serve Jersey for many decades to come."
