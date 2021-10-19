Man in court over stabbing of woman in St Helier
A man has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a woman.
Luis Abreu dos Santos, 48, appeared in Jersey Magistrates Court accused of stabbing her multiple times.
She was found injured at Frogmore Court, on Valley Road, in St Helier, on Sunday afternoon.
Mr Abreu dos Santos, who lives at Frogmore Court, faces secondary charges of grave and criminal assault and is due to appear in the Royal Court on 17 December.
He was remanded in custody.
