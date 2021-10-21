Weather disruption and travel delays as storm hits Jersey
- Published
A storm that hit Jersey overnight has brought down trees and dislodged a lifeguard's hut.
The government warned of travel delays and advised people to avoid driving and consider working from home.
Emergency services began a clear up operation after several fallen trees and branches were reported across the island following very strong winds.
Schools were prepared for some students to be late to classes.
A lifeguard hut was blown over at St Ouen's Bay.
An insect expert also warned people to be careful about the risk of Asian Hornet nests potentially brought down by debris - and said the hornets would defend the nests aggressively.
