BBC News

Jersey Digital Covid Status Certificate shut

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, The system was supposed to enable to prove their vaccination status digitally

A system enabling people to get a covid vaccination status digital certificate was shut hours after it opened.

The Digital Covid Status Certificate gave a QR code that users can show on their phone when travelling.

It was launched on Wednesday afternoon but shut at about 21:00 BST due to a "security flaw," the Government of Jersey said.

States officers said its staff and Microsoft have been working to fix the problem.

A Government of Jersey spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Officers and Microsoft are urgently looking into this and an update will be given once a solution has been found."

