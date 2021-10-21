Jersey Digital Covid Status Certificate shut
A system enabling people to get a covid vaccination status digital certificate was shut hours after it opened.
The Digital Covid Status Certificate gave a QR code that users can show on their phone when travelling.
It was launched on Wednesday afternoon but shut at about 21:00 BST due to a "security flaw," the Government of Jersey said.
States officers said its staff and Microsoft have been working to fix the problem.
A Government of Jersey spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Officers and Microsoft are urgently looking into this and an update will be given once a solution has been found."
