Permit extension for Jersey hospitality workers
- Published
Hospitality workers from outside of the common travel area will be allowed to stay in Jersey beyond their nine-month permit.
The government announced the exception in a bid to assist the hospitality industry.
It will allow an extra nine months, to run consecutively to the original permit, without needing to leave Jersey for three months in between.
Senator Lyndon Farnham said it was a "interim measure".
The Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture added: "This move will help to address a challenge which is being faced by the industry, but extending work permits by another nine months is only an interim measure.
"All hospitality employers will have this option available to them and I'm grateful to the Jersey Hospitality Association and Jersey Business, who are working hard with the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service to find solutions that will assist the Island in the longer term."
'Gather data'
The move was announced by the Minister for Home Affairs, Deputy Gregory Guida.
It applies to anyone currently on a nine-month hospitality work permit, or whose start date is on or before 1 May 2022.
Deputy Guida said: "This move will allow time for the labour market to stabilise and for us to gather reliable data before considering any substantive changes to the work permit policy."
All those in the Island who are not British or Irish require an immigration permission to work.
If a person does not hold settled or pre-settled status then employers must apply for an Immigration Work Permit to employ them.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.