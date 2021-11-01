Plea to notify Ports of Jersey of firework shows
- Published
People planning to hold fireworks displays near the airport on or around 5 November have been asked to notify Ports of Jersey (POJ).
This includes "higher risk" displays that are within three nautical miles of Jersey Airport or where fireworks could reach more than 400ft (120m).
Anyone having a display of any size is asked to submit an online request form.
POJ said "fireworks have the potential to distract and confuse aircrews or damage aircraft during flight".
It said that by submitting the form it makes them aware of any potential risks due to displays taking place near the airport, and allows Air Traffic Control to manage the situation.
Jersey Coastguard has also said fireworks can easily be confused with emergency flares.
"We want everyone to continue to enjoy the firework displays and ensure those flying through the skies and travelling on the water, can do so safely", POJ said
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.