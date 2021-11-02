BBC News

Covid vaccinated passengers to Jersey no longer tested on arrival

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Passengers previously had to test on arrival to Jersey

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are no longer required to take a test on arrival to Jersey.

From Tuesday, passengers who are either double vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or have submitted a pre-departure PCR test, will not need to test or isolate.

The changes were announced as part of Jersey's winter Covid plan in October.

However, if the UK adds countries to its red list, people arriving from them will still need to be tested.

On Monday, the last seven countries on the red list were removed.

