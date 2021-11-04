BBC News

Jersey minimum work leave and break times increased

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The minimum annual leave in the island will rise from two to three weeks from next year

All workers in Jersey will be entitled to at least three weeks of annual leave on top of bank holidays from 1 January 2022.

Politicians agreed the rise from a minimum of two weeks leave as part of an update of the island's employment law.

They also agreed workers would be entitled to a break of at least 20 minutes for every six hours worked.

The law does not require the break period to be paid.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.