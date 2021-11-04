Opportunity to oversee Jersey elections
- Published
Islanders interested in improving the way elections are run in Jersey are being invited to join the Jersey Electoral Authority (JEA).
The authority will help oversee elections in 2022 - from the nomination process to a review of expenses.
Deputy Carina Alves said they were looking for up to four people.
She said the authority would "put forward ideas to ensure elections are run well" and people have the information they need to participate.
The JEA, which was established as part of changes to legislation, will also review candidate disputes and complaints and produce a report six months after the election with recommendations for improving the voting process.
Mrs Alves, the chairwoman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, said: "If you have a working knowledge of (or keen interest in) elections, want voter turnout to increase in Jersey and you are a good team player then we hope you will apply to be a member of the JEA."
The roles are unpaid and will be for four years.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.