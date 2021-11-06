Speed limits in 68 locations reduced in St Saviour
- Published
Speed limits in 68 locations will be reduced in St Saviour from 6 November, the government of Jersey has said.
A public consultation in July 2019 asked Islanders for their feedback as part of a plan to review speed limits.
Of these locations, 40 has had their speed limit reduced to 30 miles per hour and 28 will be reduced to 20 miles per hour.
In many cases it is to provide safer routes to school for children and young families.
Precisely 43% of the speed limit changes on Parish roads are within vicinities of schools, community centres and nurseries, Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard, connétable of St Saviour, said.
The minister for infrastructure, Deputy Kevin Lewis, signed a ministerial decision bringing the new road laws into effect.
"Our ongoing review emphasises road safety, with particular focus on reducing speeds within school vicinities, this will help to provide safer routes to school for children and young families.
"Elsewhere, lower speed limits are intended to enhance the environment for those living nearby.
"I appreciate such changes may take time to get used to, I ask motorists and road users to observe the new signs and familiarise themselves with the changes", he said.
A full list of roads affected by the change in speed limits can be found on the government website.
