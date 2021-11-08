Jersey Boat Show set for 2022 after two-year break
The Jersey boat show is set to return after a two-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The three-day event at St Helier Marina will take place from 10 to 12 June 2022.
Ports of Jersey will hold the show in June as the marina refurbishment is not due for completion until May 2022.
Jersey's harbourmaster, Captain Bill Sadler said they were "delighted" to host the show after "what has been a challenging time for us all".
"Over the years, the show has become a firm favourite in many people's calendars and we look forward to welcoming them back on board," he said.
The boat show, which started in 2008 is usually held over May bank holiday weekend and about 30,000 people normally attend.
Paul Savery from the event sponsor, Barclays, said the event enabled the island to highlight "its thriving maritime, leisure and tourism industries".
"We've missed the show and very much look forward to celebrating the weekend," he said.
With advice from the Government of Jersey, organisers say they will ensure the event goes ahead in a safe manner, incorporating any necessary Covid-19 measures.
