Jersey Post warns of Christmas rush
- Published
Islanders are being warned to post gifts early as Jersey Post expects a Christmas rush.
Supply chain issues outside of Jersey have prompted a call for international post to be sent as early as possible.
Jersey Post say it is expecting the volume of mail "to soar" by up to 35% over the festive period.
A reduced price postage will run from 22 November to 3 December to encourage people to get letters and cards posted early.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.