Jersey Post warns of Christmas rush

Islanders are being warned to post gifts early as Jersey Post expects a Christmas rush.

Supply chain issues outside of Jersey have prompted a call for international post to be sent as early as possible.

Jersey Post say it is expecting the volume of mail "to soar" by up to 35% over the festive period.

A reduced price postage will run from 22 November to 3 December to encourage people to get letters and cards posted early.

