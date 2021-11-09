Jersey's government signs up to support armed forces community
Ministers in Jersey have committed to offering support to veterans and serving armed forces personnel.
The Council of Ministers signed the Armed Forces Covenant to show their commitment to the project which was first created in 2014 to help the armed forces community.
It encourages community support for personnel, families and veterans.
The Royal British Legion of Jersey said they were delighted the government had fully committed to the covenant.
Keith Sunter, welfare chairman of the Royal British Legion, Jersey, said: "Our armed forces fulfil a responsibility, sacrificing some of the freedoms, facing danger and sometimes suffering serious injury or death as a result of their duty.
"In return, we have an obligation to ensure they receive our respect and support."
He added the covenant was a "two-way arrangement" with the armed forces community also giving back to the island.
Chief Minister, John Le Fondré, said: "Those who serve, or have served in the past, should face no disadvantage in the public or commercial services.
"This obligation involves the whole of our society, whether voluntary and charitable bodies, private organisations, and individuals."
