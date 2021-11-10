BBC News

Walk in vaccinations for schoolchildren in Jersey

Young people in Jersey can now go to a walk in centre for their Covid vaccinations

People in Jersey aged 12 to 17 years old will be able to attend a walk in centre for Covid vaccinations.

Fort Regent will be open every day for anyone in the age range who needs a Covid injection.

Specially trained staff with experience of providing injections to young people will be at the centre.

It will be open weekdays from 11:30-18:30 GMT and at weekends from 08:30-15:30 GMT.

On Monday, there were 611 active Covid cases on the island, according to the Government of Jersey.

