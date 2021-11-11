Armistice Day: Channel Islands prepare to mark the fallen
- Published
People across the Channel Islands will take part in a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.
The Royal British Legion has asked people to observe the silence and consider the human cost of war.
Services are being held at parish and island memorials with the silence starting at 11:00 GMT.
Wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph in Jersey and the Bailiwick War Memorial in Guernsey.
For the first time a Combined Nations Armistice Day Service will take place at the Fort George Military Cemetery.
An informal service has previously been held at the site by St Peter Port parish and the honorary German consul.
Dennis Le Moignan, former parish constable, said the service starting at 10:50 "recognises the importance of reconciliation, which is reflected so well in our military cemetery, where former enemies now lie alongside each other in their final, peaceful resting place".
He said: "The main emphasis of the service is centred on the civilian populations who suffered extensively during the past two world wars."