Covid tests to be processed at Jersey General Hospital
- Published
Covid tests will be processed at Jersey's General Hospital from late November.
The States has set up a new lab after ending the contract with the company running the site in the shipping container near the airport.
Three new testing machines at the hospital will process PCR swab tests.
Officials said they had the capacity to extend their services if there was more demand.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "It is fantastic news that the lab is up and running.
"It has taken a lot of effort to ensure the facility runs at the capacity we need, and I am confident in the success and efficiency of this operational change.
"I thank OpenCell for their services to date which have helped Jersey manage the urgent requirements for testing during this pandemic."
The lab at the hospital will be officially open from 22 November.
The government advises PCR tests are available for people who are:
- direct contacts
- symptomatic
- health, care and emergency service employees
- those with positive Lateral Flow Test results
- hospital pre-admissions
- unvaccinated arrivals
