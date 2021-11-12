Jersey Gas offers support to vulnerable customers
Extra support is being offered to vulnerable people in Jersey and those on low incomes following the recent increase in gas prices.
Potential support being offered by Jersey Gas includes affordability payment plans.
Anyone struggling with their bills as a result of the increase is encouraged to get in touch with the company.
The firm has worked with the Government of Jersey and local charities to support those in need.
Gas prices increased in October and resulted in a £10 to £15 rise for an average customer.
Jo Cox, CEO of the Islands Energy Group, said: "The cost of wholesale gas has quadrupled as energy markets have reacted to a variety of complex influences including a significant number of events across the world, such as Brexit, Covid, storms across America, and unpredictable weather globally.
"Jersey Gas can offer customers affordability payment plans, comfort checks for customers at home and further support if needed.
"We have made a significant donation to a local charity who will assess need and provide financial help where necessary, and we will work with Citizens Advice Jersey to ensure that vulnerable customers get the help that they require."
