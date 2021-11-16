Planning for new £805m hospital at Overdale submitted
A planning application for a new £804.5m hospital in Jersey has been submitted.
The hospital, at Overdale in St Helier, would have a greater patient capacity than Jersey General Hospital, with more single en-suite rooms available to all patients, the application said.
The plans also included a separate maternity, women's and children's unit, a mental health unit and a training centre, the Government of Jersey added.
A decision is expected in 2022.
Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham said: "We have taken a significant step towards the delivery of our much-needed new hospital by reaching this important milestone in the project.
"During this process, we have not only ensured that the public have had every opportunity to offer their feedback and ideas, but importantly worked extremely closely with our healthcare professionals, who have used their medical expertise and experience to help us design a hospital for the future."
The plans also include what was described as "ample parking" and public transport connections.
The independent planning process is now due to begin and it is expected to deliver a decision in early 2022.
If approved, it is anticipated the project could be finished by the end of 2026.
