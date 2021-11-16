Covid-19: Experts urge home tests before parties or gatherings
- Published
Jersey health experts are urging people to take Coronavirus lateral flow tests at home before going to parties.
The number of islanders with the virus is going up and the Government of Jersey said tests were needed to reduce the risk of passing on Covid-19.
It said there were 910 known active cases of Covid in Jersey on Tuesday with 696 of those cases symptomatic.
As of Wednesday just over 23,500 people had received their third dose of vaccination.
Dr Ivan Muscat told BBC Radio Jersey: "We do need to emphasise the importance of vaccination in order to reduce infection and transmission of infection.
"We also need to emphasise the importance of lateral flow tests, to reduce the risk of people inadvertently bringing Covid into the classroom and to parties and events."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.