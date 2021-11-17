Jersey police issue warning over The Punisher ecstasy pill
Police are warning drug users to look out for a dangerous type of ecstasy pill in circulation in Jersey.
The States of Jersey Police say the blue MDMA pills are stamped with an image of the comic strip character The Punisher.
They have been linked to several deaths of teenagers in the UK, although this is not the case in Jersey.
Officers say anyone who has taken them should seek immediate medical attention if they start to feel unwell.
Alex Buchan, a 14-year-old from Lincolnshire, died in 2019 with an ecstasy tablet with The Punisher motif found next to him.
The death of 19-year-old Harley Girven on the Isle of Wight was also linked to the tablets.
