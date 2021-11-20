Jersey derelict building fire put out after alarm raised
- Published
A fire has been put out in Jersey after a person called emergency services to alert them to a smoke detector going off.
Jersey Fire And Rescue Service said two appliances were sent to Belmont Rd, St Helier, in the early hours on Saturday.
The crews found a small fire on the ground floor of a derelict building.
Bosses said they wanted to "praise the actions of the caller, who remained on scene after the call, and quickly direct[ed] crews to the building".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.