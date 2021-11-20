BBC News

Jersey derelict building fire put out after alarm raised

Published
Image source, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
The small fire was found on the ground floor of a derelict building

A fire has been put out in Jersey after a person called emergency services to alert them to a smoke detector going off.

Jersey Fire And Rescue Service said two appliances were sent to Belmont Rd, St Helier, in the early hours on Saturday.

The crews found a small fire on the ground floor of a derelict building.

Bosses said they wanted to "praise the actions of the caller, who remained on scene after the call, and quickly direct[ed] crews to the building".

