Jersey's Blue Islands aims for carbon neutral flights
- Published
A Jersey-based airline has pledged to make all its flights carbon neutral.
All seats booked to fly with Blue Islands from December 1 will include a £1 Carbon Offset Contribution.
The airline plans to balance its carbon footprint through a new partnership with the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of the trust, said: "We all need to take responsibility for reducing our carbon footprint."
Rob Veron, CEO of Blue Islands, said this was the company's first step in its journey towards a long-term goal of fully replacing the technology it uses.
"With our heart in the Channel Islands, we're proud to partner with an organisation that has developed an accountable, transparent and scientific programme to fully balance our carbon impacts for every flight, and that is synonymous with Jersey."
The trust said 95% of all money its Rewild Carbon programme receives goes straight to nature.
Its first project is in the Atlantic rainforest in Brazil for a holistic programme covering reforestation, as well as animal and human regeneration to create a sustainable ecosystem in a previously ravaged rainforest area.
Dr Dickie added: "Blue Islands' commitment to Rewild Carbon means that we will be able accelerate our plans to connect forest fragments in the Atlantic Rainforest. We are looking forward to sharing updates with their customers on the growth of this forest and the wonderful wildlife that live there."
