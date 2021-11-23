Jersey water prices to increase by 3.5%
Jersey Water is increasing its charges by about 3.5% from January 2022.
The firm said it was responding to "upward pressures on costs" such as energy, raw materials, labour and transport.
The increase is above the Jersey Retail Prices Index (RPI) - the main measure of inflation in Jersey - for only the third time in the past 20 years.
Jersey Water said it had to "maintain our ongoing and essential investment in the island's water supply".
