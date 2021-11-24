Jersey Covid emergency support scheme 'achieving objectives'
An emergency support scheme introduced urgently to help Jersey businesses respond to the pandemic "is achieving its objectives," a report has found.
The Covid-19 Related Emergency Support Scheme (CRESS) was rolled out urgently to try to protect Jersey's economy.
The Jersey Audit Office report found there was a risk that errors and fraudulent payments are yet to be identified.
To date, the identified risks have "generally been well managed", it said.
The identified error rate for claims from March 2020 to August 2020 (representing 69% of the value of payments to 31 March 2021) is 6.6% by value.
The report into the fund's performance also found that "public announcements have been made in respect of a particular phase or extension to the CFPS before a supporting business case had been drawn up and a formal ministerial decision approved."
Risk remains
The report concluded: "The evidence to date indicates that the CFPS has been successful in meeting its stated objectives."
It went on: "It is important, however, for government to complete its planned post payment audit checks as soon as possible in order to recover any monies claimed fraudulently or in error.
"There remains a risk that errors and fraudulent payments are yet to be identified and that, if they are, it could be more difficult to recover monies due to the time lag since payment," it said.
