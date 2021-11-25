Extra Covid measures in Jersey care homes for Christmas
- Published
Jersey care homes are hoping they'll be able to keep Covid under control to make sure people can visit their relatives over Christmas.
They've brought in extra testing in a bid to keep residents safe.
Visitors must complete monthly PCR tests and additional lateral flow tests.
Donna Abel, chief executive of Jersey Cheshire Home, said everyone has a "duty" to do their part to keep cases down.
"Any visitor coming in to visit a loved one within our home has to have a monthly PCR test and about a month ago we introduced the lateral flows as an additional precaution and more recently, anybody who visits the home they bring in a daily lateral flow."
Ms Abel added that the residents were "very grateful" over the increased measures and visitors have been happy to comply.
