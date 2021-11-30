Call for Jersey Covid restrictions 'clarity' before Christmas
Jersey health leaders are being asked to act quickly and decisively in controlling Covid-19 so that people can enjoy Christmas with family.
Scrutiny leaders said extra restrictions may be necessary in the short-term, both in travel and in public spaces.
Ministers are expected to announce on Tuesday afternoon how they will try to limit the virus spreading.
Currently 1,249 people have the virus in Jersey.
Deputy Rob Ward, who oversees the States of Jersey coronavirus policy for travellers, said: "There needs to be absolute clarity on what we are being asked to do and why we are being asked to do that ... And then we need to act quickly and with certainty."
