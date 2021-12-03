Man found guilty of Jersey murder at second retrial
- Published
A man has been convicted of killing his former lover following a second retrial.
Jamie Lee Warn, 58, has been found guilty of murdering Zsuzsanna Besenyei in Jersey in May 2018.
He was originally found guilty of murder in 2019 and again at a retrial in 2020, but was granted a second retrial in 2021.
The jury at Jersey's Royal Court heard he dumped her body in the water at Stinky Bay.
They deliberated for more than six hours and he will be sentenced on 23 March 2022.
The prosecution said it was a calculated attack.
However, the defence said there was no medical or forensic evidence proving she was unlawfully killed.
Warn originally received a life sentence when he was tried in 2019.
Originally from Hungary, Ms Besenyei, 37, had lived on the island for several years, Jersey Police said.
She had known Warn as they used to work together and he was the last person to see her alive on 10 May 2018.
Det Con Caroline Foord, who worked on the case, said: "We like to thank all the witnesses involved for their assistance in the case and our thoughts go out to Zsuzsanna's family and close friends, who have lost their daughter, sister and friend.
"We recognise this has been a hugely difficult and distressing time for them and we hope this verdict gives them some form of closure."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.