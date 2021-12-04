Attempted murder arrest after St Helier stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 30s was stabbed in the stomach in St Helier, Jersey.
On Friday, shortly after 21:00 GMT, police and firearms officers were deployed to the scene at Stopford Road at the Temple Bar.
The victim remains in hospital in a stable but serious condition.
A 57-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in police custody.
The States of Jersey Police believe the suspect and victim were known to each other and an altercation took place inside the bar before the suspect left.
The victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife in a doorway.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any information.
