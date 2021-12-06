Man appears in Jersey court charged with attempted murder
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an incident at a pub in Jersey.
Paul Anthony Hadikin, 57, of St Helier, was alleged to have stabbed a man in the stomach on Friday at 21:00 GMT, Jersey Magistrate's Court heard.
Police said a man in his 30s was in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the incident at the Temple Bar on Stopford Road, St Helier.
Mr Hadikin is due to appear before the Royal Court in February 2022.
