Covid vaccination: 'True island response' to rollout
The first Covid vaccination was administered in Jersey this time last year.
The vaccination team set up camp at Fort Regent last December and headed out into the community for those who could not make the journey.
Since then, more than 74% of the population have had their first dose of the vaccine.
BBC News has spoken to those who have been part of the vaccine rollout in Jersey about their experience.
Head of the Jersey Covid Vaccination centre Becky Sherrington has spearheaded the vaccination team since the beginning, even starting it a day early to help protect the island.
"We were planned and ready to start on the Monday (13 December), but I could see that the numbers were rising in nursing homes.
"So I spoke to Ivan (Dr Muscat, deputy medical officer of health) and others and said, 'We're all ready for Monday, do you want us to start tomorrow?' and they said, 'Yeah'.
"Every day counted as there were doubling of rates.
"It showed the commitment of the whole team, everyone came in on Sunday and we went out.
"Going to the nursing or residential homes and seeing people lined up - we could see the residents queuing in the day room and I'd never seen anything like it.
"We were all really moved by that and I'll never forget that.
"It's been an absolute privilege to work with such genuinely lovely people... despite the challenges everybody's really committed and kind to each other.
"It has been a true island response."
Pauline Neild, who provides admin support, had been working at the airport for many years before Covid pressed pause on travel, forcing her to find another job.
"It's been a really emotional year. It was very difficult at the beginning and very new to us... It was emotional and upsetting but you've just got to reassure people, try and keep positive.
"They've done a brilliant job here in Jersey and I'm so proud to have been a part of it.
"At the beginning it was surreal, like being in a movie - now 12 months down the line it's a bit more normal but every single day there is still something that shocks you and upsets you.
"Everyone is a team and we all help each other... I'm so proud to have been a part of it."
Freddie Muchena, who works as admin and a marshal, was working as a hair stylist before he joined the vaccination team in December to help the community.
"We are the face of the vaccination centre and we serve people who are coming for their vaccines.
"I've met a lot of people from all walks of life and I've made lifetime friends as well, the people I work with and even those who come for their vaccines, they chat and it's been a very good experience for me.
"Most people are so grateful, from my work colleagues to the people who come for their vaccines, people will thank us and say we are doing a good job.
"I feel very pleased and proud to be a part of this in a sense that we are helping the community."
Helen Corrigan, who is working as vaccinator, is a retired nurse who decided to help.
"I'm a retired nurse and I came back to Fort Regent to help.
"It's been a strange environment because you don't know your patients for too long as you only have them for a few minutes and we were extremely busy in the first three months doing over a thousand a day.
"Even though I'm retired I do flu vaccinations at a GP clinic just for six weeks a year, so I thought it would be just for a few months and I'd be finished by the summer but I'm still here.
"We work very well together as a team and support each other so I think that's the main thing.
"It's not been easy in the winter as its extremely cold, but I think the support has been amazing."
