New Covid dental scheme for children in Jersey
- Published
A new scheme to help secondary schoolchildren who are not usually entitled to free dental care has been introduced by the government.
Children from families who receive income support will be offered up to £350 of preventative treatment.
The scheme has been introduced due to dental services being disrupted by Covid-19.
Jersey Children's Commissioner Deborah McMillan said the service will be well received by those eligible for it.
She said: "The obstacle of being unable to access dental care due to the cost of treatment is a theme that has cropped up time and again in our conversations and work with young islanders.
"It is a really positive development, then, to see the government taking steps to tackle this issue for those who are in the greatest need.
"Obviously, it would be even better to see a similar programme rolled out for all children and young people in Jersey, but this is nonetheless a welcome development, and one that shows that the government is listening to what young people are telling them."
Those eligible could expect access to the following services (if appropriate):
- Dental check-up
- Scale and polish
- Two courses of fluoride varnish (the second course will be accompanied with a further check-up)
- Fissure Sealant
- Remedial treatments including filings and extractions
The scheme, which will be funded by Customer and Local Services, is estimated to cost £240,000.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.