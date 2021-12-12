Jersey grants France five more fishing licenses
Jersey has given a further five fishing licences to French vessels to fish in the island's waters.
The boats must demonstrate they fish in Jersey waters in compliance with the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the government of Jersey said.
It takes the total of permanent fishing licences issued by Jersey to 130.
Under a post-Brexit trade deal EU members states' boats need licences to fish in UK and Jersey waters and UK boats need them to fish in EU waters.
Agreement was reached between the government of Jersey, the UK government and the European Commission.
The government of Jersey said a further seven applications by Jersey vessels to fish in EU waters would also be determined under the terms of the TCA.
Other EU vessels currently issued with "temporary" licences, who have not yet provided the necessary evidence, will not be able to fish in Jersey waters from 31 January, it added.
'Ensures sustainability'
Environment Minister, Deputy John Young, said: "These five vessels were in the "temporary" licensing category, where some limited data had been provided.
"Thanks to the cooperation between Jersey, the European commission and UK government, further data has now been received and the technical exercise can be brought to a conclusion."
He said "important work" could now begin around the extent and nature of fishing, confirming "what species fishermen are permitted to catch", and what measures were "required to conserve fish stocks".
The EU commission said further consultations would continue over Jersey's seven additional replacement vessels with the aim to have them licenced by Monday.
It said it would "examine the legal circumstances around every requested license which has not been granted".
A UK government spokesperson said: "We have licensed vessels where sufficient evidence has been provided that demonstrates that a vessel qualifies for access under the TCA. Where that evidence has not been provided, licences have not been issued.
"On direct replacement vessels, we have taken an approach in line with the TCA which provides stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries. Following receipt of new evidence from the Commission, the UK licensed 18 replacement vessels on the basis of this methodology.
"This now concludes this phase of intensive talks on licensing."
