Teenager arrested over £30,000 cannabis seizure
Published
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the importation of a controlled drug.
It follows the seizure of a commercial quantity of the Class B drug cannabis, with an estimated street value of £30,000.
The male was arrested on Saturday and remains in police custody.
The States of Jersey Police is asking the public to provide information while the investigation continues.
