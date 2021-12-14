Covid: Extra measures to help Jersey care home staffing
- Published
Emergency powers have been reintroduced in Jersey to deal with coronavirus which has caused staff shortages at care homes, the government has said.
The powers mean the Jersey Care Commission can allow staff to perform tasks usually carried out by more experienced or qualified employees.
But they can only be used if the issues have been specifically caused by Covid.
The government said homes would have to show every month problems were ongoing to keep using the powers.
'Helping vulnerable islanders'
Providers would also still need to ensure staff were DBS [Disclosure and Barring Service] checked, it added.
The regulations to "help keep adult care providers fully open and well-supported" have been reinstated by Environment Minister John Young.
They had been suspended in April, but Mr Young said he was told "a small number of care homes and providers" were experiencing staff shortages caused by Covid-19.
Problems had been caused by staff not being able to go into work "either because they have the virus themselves or live with, or have had close contact with, someone who has tested positive".
He said the reinstatement would "help ensure vulnerable islanders continue to receive the care they need, and that the care suppliers are not faced with potential fines for operating outside the law".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.