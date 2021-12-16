'Freeze' on Jersey Lifeboat Association while it is investigated
- Published
There will be a "temporary freeze" placed on Jersey Lifeboat Association (JLA) while it is investigated.
It was announced that an investigation would be held after its lifeboat was damaged on its way to help a stranded yacht on 10 November.
The lifeboat, Sir Max Aitken III, damaged its rudder and had to return to port.
The review will assess the Lifeboat Association's policies and procedures, Ports of Jersey (PoJ) has said.
No one on the lifeboat was hurt and it is unclear what damaged the rudder.
The RNLI carried out the rescue instead.
The PoJ said Jersey Coastguard is carrying out the independent review, and will make recommendations to improve the way the JLA works.
"They will examine whether the procedures and policies remain appropriate and how they will be followed in practice in future. They will also provide any other advice, guidance and support as necessary," PoJ said.
It added that while the review is undertaken there will be a "temporary freeze" placed on JLA's operations.
The PoJ said: "This downtime will also allow the Jersey Lifeboat Association's council to take a number of steps to review their legal and regulatory obligations and maintain their duty of care to the volunteer crew and those who rely on Jersey's search and rescue community to help ensure safety at sea.
"Once the coastguard's review is complete, they will create a roadmap and action plan. The Jersey Lifeboat Association's normal operations can be restored once the actions are completed."
Once the investigation and review are concluded, a full report will be submitted to the minister for economic development.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.