Jersey children may be offered unlimited annual bus pass
- Published
Jersey children could be able to buy £20 annual bus passes allowing them unlimited travel from early next year, if approved in the Government Plan.
Deputy Rob Ward said the government "should not be charging our children to travel to school on the bus."
He had previously tried and failed to get cheaper bus travel for children, but his latest proposal was added to the Government Plan.
The proposal was accepted with 23 members voting for and 20 against.
It will come into effect if the final vote on the Government Plan passes.
Mr Ward said: "This is a regressive tax on education access, a tax on parents that disproportionately affects those on the lowest incomes.
"Parents need all the help they can get and removing this cost will put money into their pockets."
The deputy said "we must act" in order to change the behaviour of how islanders utilise transport.
"This is a tangible action that addresses the behaviour of the next generation of those who will travel on-island.
"It's not the answer to transport problems but an ingredient in the long-term solutions."
Minister for Infrastructure Deputy Kevin Lewis described this as an "ad-hoc intervention" with "unknown financial and service implications."
He said that it "does not represent good value for public money."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.