People with Omicron allowed daily exercise on Jersey
- Published
Related Topics
People with Omicron and their direct contacts will be allowed to exercise outdoors while self-isolating, Jersey's Government has said.
The "current resilience" of the island's health service and wellbeing considerations played a part in the decision.
Two hours of exercise can be taken daily by sufferers of the Covid-19 variant.
New rules on mask wearing and home working were announced on Wednesday.
The Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) has been asked to review the policy on Omicron direct contacts on Monday and further updates will be provided next week, the Government of Jersey has announced.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.