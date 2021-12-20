No further action over Jersey sex arrest police officer
- Published
No further action is to be taken against a police officer in Jersey who was arrested after an alleged sex attack, Jersey police have said.
The arrest happened after reports of a serious sexual assault at the Trafalgar in St Aubin on 9 October.
A 48-year-old man, an off-duty officer, was arrested, released on bail and suspended from duty.
Jersey Police said the officer had been released from bail and was back on duty.
The force said: "The 48-year-old serving police officer, arrested in October on suspicion of committing a sexual offence while off duty, has been released from bail, with no further action following consideration of case file by the LOD [Law Officers' Department].
"The officer was suspended immediately following his arrest and this suspension has now been lifted."
The force said it was making no further comment.
