Jersey travellers face new rule changes from January
- Published
Visitors to Jersey will face new rule changes from next month in an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The definition of fully vaccinated has been changed for adults, who must now have had a booster jab and waited a further two weeks before arrival.
People aged 12 to 17 must have had two vaccinations, and waited two weeks.
Fully vaccinated people coming from outside the UK will no longer face extra testing and isolation rules.
Passengers who are not fully vaccinated can complete a negative pre-departure PCR test within 72 hours of travel to Jersey.
Alternatively they can have a free PCR Test on arrival and isolate until a negative result is received, usually within 12 hours.
People currently have to take a test on arrival and isolate until a negative result is received, or show proof of a negative PCR test taken within three days of travel.
Anyone 12 or older will have to complete a form before travel "in line with the age of vaccination eligibility", said Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre.
He said the changes would be "implemented from 4 January following the emerging risks faced as a result of the Omicron variant".
Previously people who had recently recovered from a Covid infection were accepted as an alternative to being fully vaccinated, but that will no longer be the case.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.