Channel Islands Lottery redrawn after unsold tickets error
- Published
The Channel Islands Christmas Lottery numbers had to be redrawn after the first run was won by an unsold ticket that should not have been included.
The first run was declared void by organisers who admitted the error.
It said in a statement: "Unfortunately a batch of unsold tickets were initially included in the draw, which should have been excluded".
The top prize on Thursday's second draw, of £630,852 was won by a ticket with the numbers 551270.
A total of 67 prizes were available with the winning numbers listed on the Government of Jersey website.
Organisers picked up the error "when alphanumerical checks on the initial winning numbers was concluded".
It added: "The first run draw was therefore void, and the winning numbers were once again selected at random, including only those tickets that had been sold."
The Channel Islands Christmas lottery is a joint venture between the States of Guernsey and the Government of Jersey with profits shared with charitable associations across the islands.
