Lieutenant Governor thanks 'magnificent' health workers
- Published
The Lieutenant Governor of Jersey has thanked the island's "magnificent" healthcare workers and volunteers.
In his Christmas message, Air Chief Marshall Sir Stephen Dalton reflected on how 2021 has been for Jersey and his hopes for 2022.
"We should be very grateful to those delivering the significant and continuing programme of immunisation," he said.
He also praised islanders' determination and care for one another.
Reflecting on the year, he said he immediately thought of the magnificent work of the medical services and volunteers who responded "wonderfully" to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine programme.
"We should be very grateful to both the scientists who developed the vaccine and the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and the medical practitioners who came out of retirement, for delivering the significant and continuing programme of immunisation.
"This pandemic has led to the deaths of a number of islanders and their passing is something for us all to regret. However, let us look forward to a new year, to an opportunity to work collectively to ensure that life for everybody in Jersey gets better."
In 2022, he said Jersey will plant new trees to contribute to The Queen's Commonwealth Green Canopy programme to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.
"There is potential for each parish to plant its own 70 trees to mark the historic anniversary and contribute to the island's green agenda," he said.
He said: "Planting more trees is potentially a very important initiative as is the protection of the marine environment with its ability to 'soak up' excess carbon from our atmosphere. Jersey has made a genuine start to become Carbon-neutral by 2050."
Throughout the pandemic, he said islanders showed a "strong sense of resilience, determination and of care for your fellow Islander".
"I am constantly impressed by the willingness of islanders to seek new ways of raising much needed funds for charity and to get involved in helping those who fall on hard times to help them rise up again and get back on their feet," he said.
He said "so much good" can be achieved in 2022.
"We have the ability to work with each other to continue to make Jersey a green, beautiful, friendly and supportive place to live," he said.
