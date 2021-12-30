Visitors to Jersey General Hospital restricted due to Covid
Visitors to patients at Jersey General Hospital have been limited to two per person, with only one allowed at a time.
The restrictions have been brought in for in-patients at Jersey's General Hospital and Mental Health Ward amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The named visitors must also provide evidence of an on-the-day negative lateral flow test, health bosses said.
Maternity patients are allowed a partner and one named visitor only.
In a tweet, a spokesperson for Jersey Government Health and Community Services said: "Due to increased circulation of Covid-19 on Island, the General Hospital and Mental Health Ward In-patients will be allowed 2 named visitors only.
"Patients can have one visitor at a time."
They said: "This includes children - visiting children cannot visit a patient with an additional person."
The spokesperson added that visitors must wear masks and bring either a test cartridge proving a negative lateral flow test, or a photo of it.
No visitors are permitted in the emergency department unless there are "exceptional circumstances".
