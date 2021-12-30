BBC News

Visitors to Jersey General Hospital restricted due to Covid

Published
Image caption,
Visitor restrictions started on Thursday 30 December

Visitors to patients at Jersey General Hospital have been limited to two per person, with only one allowed at a time.

The restrictions have been brought in for in-patients at Jersey's General Hospital and Mental Health Ward amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The named visitors must also provide evidence of an on-the-day negative lateral flow test, health bosses said.

Maternity patients are allowed a partner and one named visitor only.

In a tweet, a spokesperson for Jersey Government Health and Community Services said: "Due to increased circulation of Covid-19 on Island, the General Hospital and Mental Health Ward In-patients will be allowed 2 named visitors only.

"Patients can have one visitor at a time."

They said: "This includes children - visiting children cannot visit a patient with an additional person."

The spokesperson added that visitors must wear masks and bring either a test cartridge proving a negative lateral flow test, or a photo of it.

No visitors are permitted in the emergency department unless there are "exceptional circumstances".

